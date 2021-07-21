Allied health professionals ‘excluded’ from lockdown assistance

The owner of two Perth physiotherapy clinics says the industry has been let down by the state government in the wake of the recent COVID-19 lockdowns.

Grants of up to $3,000 are available for some business operators who were affected by the latest snap lockdown in Perth and Peel.

But Adam Beavis said despite his two clinics being forced to shut completely, they have been knocked back from receiving support payments.

“During the last three WA state lockdowns most allied health, physiotherapy, speech pathology, etc. has been completley shutdown by the West Australian government,” he told Gareth Parker.

“We then go to apply for the grants and find out that only certain categories of small business are eligible.

“What we don’t understand is why allied health, after being completley shutdown, are just arbitrarily excluded from receiving any assistance.”

He said shutting down allied health professionals during lockdown puts unnecessary pressure on the health care system.

“About five to 10 per cent of patients will attend emergency departments during lockdown if they are not allowed to see their allied health professional,” he said.

“It actually increases movement of people in the community, and it potentially puts those people in high risk settings, they wouldn’t otherwise be in.”

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)