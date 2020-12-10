Allergic reaction to jab “no cause for concern”

Doctors are stressing allergic reactions to vaccines aren’t unheard of, after two people in the UK suffered a reaction to the Pfizer COVID-19 jab.

Both of the health care workers have a history of serious allergies and carry adrenaline with them.

Britain’s medical regulator is now warning people with a history of significant allergic reactions not to get the jab for now.

Australian Medical Journal Editor-in-Chief Dr Nick Talley told Oliver Peterson we’re lucky in Australia to be able to watch the vaccine roll out else where in the world.

“A rare allergic reaction to any vaccine is possible.

“It appears to me this is not something we should get too concerned about.”

Out of 44,000 people who received the vaccine in the clinical trials, no one had this same reaction but Dr Talley said being first isn’t necessarily the “best outcome.”

“I think having a little bit of time to see what happens is useful,” he said.

However Dr Talley stresses Australians shouldn’t avoid getting the vaccination because of “very rare events.”

“The risk of the virus is much much greater.”

