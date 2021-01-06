6PR
Alleged quarantine breacher’s lawyer lashes out after botched bail application

2 hours ago
Jane Marwick
Article image for Alleged quarantine breacher’s lawyer lashes out after botched bail application

The lawyer representing an alleged quarantine breacher has lashed out at police, the media, Premier Mark McGowan and the courts over the handling off her client’s case.

Jenny D’Ubios was released from prison on Monday only to be back behind bars hours later, after allegedly giving two false addresses to the courts.

She’s accused of escaping a Perth quarantine hotel and roaming the streets for 12 hours.

Her lawyer Serene Teffaha spoke exclusively to Jane Marwick on 6PR this morning, in which she claims D’Ubois was re-arrested despite assurances from police she wouldn’t be.

She claims there was a miscommunication with the address on her bail application, which she took blame for.

During the extraordinary interview Ms Teffaha said police refused to give her the location of her client after she was arrested.

She blamed police and the media for “spooking” the women at the registered addresses on her bail applications, and says she is outraged her client is being held in a maximum-security prison.

Click play to hear the full interview. 

(Photo: Nine News.)

