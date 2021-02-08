Alleged quarantine breacher ‘threatened to spit on a security guard’

A 48-year-old man is due to appear in court after allegedly trying to leave a quarantine hotel and threatening to spit on a security guard.

The South Australian man flew into WA from Doha on January 28 and was required to quarantine at a Perth hotel for 14 days.

Police say just after 6.30pm last night he left his room and refused to return.

It’s further alleged he threatened to spit in the face of a security guard in the hotel stairwell.

Police say the security guard retreated to a safe distance.

The South Australian man was arrested and spent the night at the Perth Watch House.

He was charged with failing to comply with a direction and threatening to injure, endanger or harm another person.

The accused was refused bail and is due to appear in the Perth Magistrates Court today.

The Department of Health have confirmed the security guard was wearing the correct PPE, and will not be required to isolate.