Alex Pearce injured as Freo go down to the Demons

The Demons have defeated the Dockers by 22 points at the MCG.

Fremantle’s round one loss to Melbourne has been further soured by yet another injury to Alex Pearce.

Pearce was subbed out of the game in the 2nd quarter after he landed awkwardly in a marking contest – injuring his left knee.

It was Pearce’s first game in 658 days and may be his last for a while.

Joel Hamling also suffered an ankle injury in his first game since 2019.

Nat Fyfe, Andrew Brayshaw and youngster Hayden Young were among the Dockers’ best in what was a disappointing start to their 2021 campaign.

Catch all the highlights from the 6PR commentary team below.