6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Alex Pearce injured as Freo go down to the Demons

2 hours ago
6PR Football & & 6PR Football Team
6PR Footballafl-featured
Article image for Alex Pearce injured as Freo go down to the Demons

The Demons have defeated the Dockers by 22 points at the MCG.

Fremantle’s round one loss to Melbourne has been further soured by yet another injury to Alex Pearce.

Pearce was subbed out of the game in the 2nd quarter after he landed awkwardly in a marking contest – injuring his left knee.

It was Pearce’s first game in 658 days and may be his last for a while.

Joel Hamling also suffered an ankle injury in his first game since 2019.

Nat Fyfe, Andrew Brayshaw and youngster Hayden Young were among the Dockers’ best in what was a disappointing start to their 2021 campaign.

Catch all the highlights from the 6PR commentary team below.

6PR Football & & 6PR Football Team
AFLNewsSport
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882