Alarming new cosmetic surgery trend prompts warning by doctors

The COVID-19 pandemic has seen a huge demand for cosmetic surgery and treatments, but an alarming new trend has doctors concerned.

Cosmetic Surgeon, Dr Vivek Eranki, told 6PR’s Liam Bartlett “Russian Lips” is the hottest new lip filler trend emerging amongst young people.

“It basically produces lips that are a bit more pronounced, with quite a bit more definition around the borders to give a bigger pout,” he said.

Dr Eranki said there has been a three-fold increase in people seeking lip fillers during the pandemic, which has seen more complications arise.

“The things that we frequently see are bruising, swelling, but in some cases we have seen infections.”

He said care needs to be taken when considering the treatment, because if it’s not applied correctly it can result in serious damage.

“The biggest advice I can give patients is it’s important that they do their research, and it’s important that they go to a reputable clinic.”

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)