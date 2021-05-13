Aishwarya’s parents speak out: ‘it’s pure medical negligence’

The parents of Aishwarya Aswath say an apology from Health Minister Roger Cook is not good enough.

Yesterday the family received a report into their seven-year-old daughter’s death last month at Perth Children’s Hospital.

They affirm that if their daughter’s case had been escalated in the emergency department, she would still be alive.

Aishwarya’s father Aswath Chavittupara said in a press conference today there needs to be an external inquiry to address the wider issues in the hospital system.

“We didn’t get the answers we were looking for,” he said

“We have to find out what lead to this situation and whether they have dealt with similar situations in the past.

“If somebody had done it in the past I would have had my daughter with me right now.”

Also addressing the media, Aishwarya’s mother Prasitha Sasidharan echoed her husband’s calls saying, “we lost our child and this shouldn’t happen to anyone else.”

Mr Chavittupara said despite there being enough staff working, this is a case of “pure medical negligence.”

The family felt they were ignored by PCH staff with Mr Chavittupara saying the staff were “rude” and the “level of humanity was very low.”

Press PLAY to hear Aishwarya’s parents pleas: