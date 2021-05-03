Aishwarya Aswath’s parents emotional ‘fight for answers’

The grieving parents of a seven-year-old girl who died at Perth Children’s Hospital say they are still fighting for answers.

Aishwarya Aswath died four weeks ago, after having to wait two hours to be seen by emergency staff.

Her parents held a hunger strike at the hospital over the weekend, demanding an independent inquiry into her death.

Speaking to 6PR’s Liam Bartlett her father Aswath Chavittupara said he’s fighting so no other West Australian parent has to suffer.

“I am here fighting for an answer,” he said.

“Our life is literally upside down.

“We really want an independent inquiry into all of the cases that have happened in the past, and we need to come up with a solution, we need to make sure this doesn’t happen again.

“If we need a change in the system, we have to do something now.”

The Health Minister has promised to find answers for her parents and a final report is expected on May 12.

Press PLAY to hear Aswath Chavittupara’s emotional plea

(Photo: Nine News.)