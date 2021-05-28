Airline points, cash or doughnuts: The incentives boosting vaccine uptake

Two major airlines are offering rewards to Australians who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 to try and encourage people to get the jab.

Qantas and Jetstar are considering incentives such as flight vouchers or frequent flyer points.

Anyone who has received both doses of their vaccine would be eligible for the offer, which would run until the end of the year.

Meanwhile, a woman in the US has won Ohio’s “vax-a-million” lottery.

The 22-year-old took home $1.29 million, while a teenager scored a full college scholarship, all in return for rolling up their sleeves.

6PR Mornings host Liam Bartlett revealed some of the other unusual vaccine incentives being used around the world, including doughnuts.

