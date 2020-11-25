Airline anger: WA visitors face Christmas in quarantine after flight switch

A Perth father has been left disappointed after his daughter’s flight home for Christmas was cancelled.

Andrew Todd’s daughter was expected to return home from Sydney on December 10 with Jetstar, but received an email yesterday saying her flight had been cancelled.

“They’ve basically… canned all midweek flights to Perth, and basically offered my daughter a flight a few days later, which means she will be in quarantine for Christmas,” he said.

Under WA’s controlled border restrictions travelers from New South Wales are required to self-quarantine at a suitable premise for 14 days.

Andrew told the 6PR Breakfast Rumour File he now has no other option but to book flights with a more expensive carrier to ensure his daughter is home in time for Christmas.

“My thoughts are they’ve rediverted the planes to more profitable routes, and left WA in the lurch again,” he said.

In a statement a Jetstar spokesperson said “Due to current WA border restrictions, we have cancelled flights for the first weeks of December.”

“Our network is being reviewed on an ongoing basis and decisions to cancel flights are made in stages based on up to date restrictions and travel demand.”

“We continue to monitor border restrictions to adjust our schedule accordingly.”

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images)