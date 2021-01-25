AFL set to introduce tough new concussion rules

There are reports the AFL are planning to introduce significant changes to their return-to-play protocols after a player suffers from concussion.

Players diagnosed with concussion will be required to rest for a minimum of 10 days, as apposed to the current seven day rule.

Neuroscientist at the Latrobe University, Dr Alan Pearce, told 6PR’s Gareth Parker he welcomes the proposed rule change.

“By extending out the timeline to 10 days … that will ensure that players do get a little bit more rest than they need.”

Dr Pearce said it can take up to 30 days for people to recover from concussion.

“If we try and enforce a 30 day rule then I think a lot of players would try and suppress their symptoms.”

He hopes the new rules will be applied to football clubs at all levels.

“We see more concussion at the club level than we do at the elite level,” he said.

“Having mandatory time-off at club level would be good for the health and welfare of players.”

Click play to hear the full interview.

(Photo: Stuart Walmsley/ Getty Images.)