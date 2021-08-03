6PR
AFL fixture change could provide injury relief for the Eagles

4 hours ago
Gareth Parker
Article image for AFL fixture change could provide injury relief for the Eagles

West Coast veteran Josh Kennedy says the impetus is on every member of the team to turn around their inconsistent form.

The Eagles sit seventh on the ladder after a 45-point thrashing from Collingwood.

Speaking with 6PR’s Gareth Parker, Kennedy said it’s on the individual to recapture their best form when they take on Melbourne on Monday.

“We are still a chance to make finals so we have got to dig deep, and everyone from a first game player right up to us old blokes, we need to get better,” he said.

“There is that mindset and there is that effort, which is individual and guys need to find their trigger to be able to switch on and bring what they need to bring on game day.

“Then there is that connectivity on ground in defending as a unit, which we were quite bad at.”

The fixture change from Saturday to Monday is set to provide a boost for the team’s selection.

Tom Barrass is pressing to return from a hamstring injury and skipper Luke Shuey is likely to be passed fit after a calf issue.

“Both of those guys are looking like possibly being back, which is fantastic,” Kennedy said.

Press PLAY to hear Kennedy’s thoughts on the Eagles’ finals hopes 

(Photo: West Coast Eagles.)

Gareth Parker
News
