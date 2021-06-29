6PR
AFL clubs flee to Victoria amid COVID-19 outbreaks

39 mins ago
6PR Football
Article image for AFL clubs flee to Victoria amid COVID-19 outbreaks

AFL clubs are fleeing to Victoria as more COVID-19 cases are reported in other states.

Fremantle, West Coast, Gold Coast and Brisbane will fly to Melbourne today and face the prospect of heading into a hub.

The teams will fly on chartered flights and be tested on arrival.

Players will be required to isolate until the receive a negative test result.

The Eagles are scheduled to face the Sydney Swans in Geelong on Sunday, while Fremantle are set to face Carlton, however the new venue for that game is yet to be confirmed.

(Photo: Will Russell/AFL Photos/ Getty Images.)

