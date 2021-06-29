AFL clubs flee to Victoria amid COVID-19 outbreaks
AFL clubs are fleeing to Victoria as more COVID-19 cases are reported in other states.
Fremantle, West Coast, Gold Coast and Brisbane will fly to Melbourne today and face the prospect of heading into a hub.
The teams will fly on chartered flights and be tested on arrival.
Players will be required to isolate until the receive a negative test result.
The Eagles are scheduled to face the Sydney Swans in Geelong on Sunday, while Fremantle are set to face Carlton, however the new venue for that game is yet to be confirmed.
(Photo: Will Russell/AFL Photos/ Getty Images.)
The AFL wishes to advise the Brisbane Lions, Fremantle, Gold Coast SUNS and the West Coast Eagles will travel to Victoria this afternoon via charter flights ahead of Round 16 of the 2021 Toyota AFL Premiership Season. https://t.co/LNYhfUvgz3
— AFL House (@AFL_House) June 29, 2021