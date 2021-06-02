Adelaide radio host responds to bizarre South Australian health advice

South Australian health authorities yesterday warned AFL fans not to touch the ball if it flies into the crowd during the Adelaide v Collingwood game on Saturday.

At a press conference on Wednesday, South Australian Chief Public Health Officer, Professor Nicola Spurrier, said authorities were “looking at the ball”.

“I have noticed occasionally it does get kicked into the crowd. We are working through the details of what that will mean,” she said.

“If you are at Adelaide Oval and the ball comes towards you, my advice to you is to duck and just do not touch that ball.”

Professor Spurrier’s comments have been met by humour and anger online, with some questioning if the comments were serious health advice.

5AA football commentator Stephen Rowe said South Australians are just as confused by the advice.

“The fans over here are practicing the five D’s of dodgeball, fair dinkum, you’ve got to duck, dive, dip, and what not,” he said.

“What are we doing? we are clowns over here.

“It has opened ourselves up for ridicule … what is this world coming to.”

