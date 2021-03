Adam Treloar and the Western Bulldogs were too strong for Collingwood in their opening game of the 2021 AFL season.

The Dogs ran out comfortable 16 point winners in front of a crowd of 46,051 at the MCG – 10.9.69 to 7.11.53

Treloar had 18 disposals and had a hand in multiple goals throughout the night.

Bailey Smith was the star for the Dogs though – having 36 disposals and 2 goals.

Catch the full highlights below.