Advertisement
Adam Simpson – Press Conference – Derby 52
Eagles Coach Adam Simpson discusses their big win over Fremantle in Western Derby 52!
Thanks for logging in.
You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.
Thanks for logging in.
You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.
Thanks for logging in.
You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.
You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.
Eagles Coach Adam Simpson discusses their big win over Fremantle in Western Derby 52!