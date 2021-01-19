Activist hits back at Premier over tent city comments

An organisation involved with camp site set up in Fremantle for homeless people has hit back at claims from the Premier that professional protesters are taking advantage of vulnerable people.

Mark McGowan today called for any activist groups taking part in the City of Fremantle’s ‘tent city’ to stop encouraging people to attend. He said many of those joining in have no reason to do so and are being enticed to attend.

The site was set up in Pioneer Park on Boxing Day, with organisers calling for donations for food and camping supplies. The make-shift homeless commune has now grown to around 50 tents.

House the Homeless WA spokesperson Jesse Noakes told Oliver Peterson the volunteers are not anarchists, despite the Premier’s claims.

“The vulnerable people who have been camped out there for three weeks with no support from the Government are grateful for the little support they have received.

“The response they’ve received from the community has been overwhelming.”

Mr Noakes says there is public health emergency on the state Government’s hands.

“He [the Premier] has dropped the ball on this.

“Wakey-wakey – we’ve got a parallel public emergency on our hands which is killing year in year out several times more people than COVID has done so far in WA.”

Click PLAY to listen: