ACROD bays transformed to reduce misuse

ACROD parking bays across WA are being transformed into eye-catching art installations by local artists as part of a public awareness campaign to reduce the misuse of ACROD parking bays.

The “Someone’s Day” campaign was launched today by Disability Services Minister Stephen Dawson to coincide with International Day of People With Disability.

Ten WA artists, many of whom have a disability, have collaborated with ACROD permit holders to create artworks in ACROD bays which give a visual representation of what the bays mean to them.

It aims to highlight the impact that parking in ACROD bays without a permit can have on someone’s day and features the message “This Bay is Someone’s Day: Park right day and night”

Currently more than 90,000 West Australians with severe mobility restrictions have an ACROD permit.

ACROD permit holder and para-athlete Robyn Lambird helped launch the campaign today and told Oliver Peterson it’s frustrating when people illegally use the bays.

“As a community we still experience a fair number of physical and social barriers in society.

“Having an ACROD bay available makes my day that much easier and gives me freedom and independence.”

Click PLAY to hear the interview: