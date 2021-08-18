6PR
  • ‘Absolute chaos’: Car ploughs through..

‘Absolute chaos’: Car ploughs through backyards after police chase

7 hours ago
Gareth Parker
Article image for ‘Absolute chaos’: Car ploughs through backyards after police chase

Police are looking for a driver believed to be responsible for a high-speed chase in Perth’s north overnight.

Officers attempted to stop a stolen Mitsubishi Magna on Beach Road in Girrawheen about 12.25am but the driver sped away.

A short time later, the driver lost control and slammed into the front fence of a home on Tendring Way.

6PR and Nine News reporter Zarisha Bradley said the car ploughed through the first backyard and into a second.

“It is absolute chaos,” she told Gareth Parker.

“These poor residents in Girrawheen have absolutely just had their yards teared up … they’ve shown us the damage, it is wild.”

 

Police say the occupants of the vehicle fled on foot and a man in his 20s was located in a nearby garden.

He was released pending further inquiries and it’s believed the driver is still at large.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Press PLAY to hear more on 6PR Breakfast

Homeowner Carmel said she was about to go to bed when she heard the smash.

“We heard the sirens and everything and we though it was only on Beach Road, but it wasn’t,” she said.

“It came straight through my next door neighbours fence, straight through mine and hitting my pagola down.

“It made a mess.”

Press PLAY to hear more 

