Abortion clinic protests banned in WA

Protests outside of abortion clinics will now be banned under new WA Government legislation.

“Safe Access Zones” will ensure women who are seeking an abortion will be able to access clinics without intimidation.

Founder of Western Australians for Safe Access Zones, Jessica Williams, believes the amendments are long overdue.

“The law will help to protect girls and women as well as friends and family that are with them,” she told Oliver Peterson.

The Access Zones will give a 150 metre boundary to protect any premises, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“There are a lot of people in the community that would love to see it expanded but that is not an argument I’m interested in having. We’re very happy with the 150 metre barriers for the time being,” Williams said.

The founder has been campaigning for this change, after she was called a “murderer” by pro-life protesters outside an abortion clinic in 2013.

“The sight of the protesters is very confronting and intimidating and traumatic regardless of what they’re doing and how they’re behaving,” she said.

Under the new law, posting recordings of anyone accessing the premises without consent or a reasonable excuse will be punished.

Anyone who breaks the new law could face $12,000 and 12 months’ imprisonment.

