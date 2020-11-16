A warning for keyboard cowards

A Queensland Magistrate ordered two “trolls” pay $150,000 in damages for a number of posts against a wedding planner.

Lawyer Justin Quill says it’s a warning for all people making comments on social media, the “average Joe or Jane” could be made accountable for defamatory remarks.

Mr Quill says he doesn’t like the term keyboard warrior when referring to anonymous people bombarding social media posts with abusive comments.

“I actually prefer the term ‘keyboard cowards’,” he told 6PR Breakfast.

