‘A visual feast’: Priscilla Queen of the Desert comes to Perth

The stage performance of Priscilla Queen of the Desert is coming to Perth in May.

Performers Peter Rowsthorn, Janelle Koenig and Cougar Morrison joined 6PR’s Steve Mills in the studio today.

“This show is such a celebration of people who might look a bit different,” Morrison said.

“It’s a visual feast, we go to Priscilla to have a fantastic story, a bloody good boogie and just a feast for your eyes.”

Priscilla Queen of the Desert is coming to Crown Perth Theatre on May 7.

Tickets can be purchased from Ticketmaster.

Click play to hear more.