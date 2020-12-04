6PR
A surgeon’s perspective: What it’s like to operate on sporting greats

4 hours ago
Gareth Parker
Article image for A surgeon’s perspective: What it’s like to operate on sporting greats

A world-renowned sport surgeon has released a new book detailing his 40-year career ‘at the sharp end of sport’.

Dr Bill Ribbans discussed Knife in the Fast Lane: A Surgeon’s Perspective from the Sharp End of Sport with 6PR’s Gareth Parker this morning.

Dr Ribbans has operated on eight world champions and 28 Olympic medalists, including German race car driver Michael Schumacher after he broke his leg in 1999.

He has also worked as an orthopedic surgeon to the English National Ballet.

“It’s an interesting counterpoint to looking after 240-pound rugby players,” he said.

His new book highlights health and fitness tips for over 40s to avoid going under the knife.

“We just don’t value enough the importance of rest between hard sessions, to allow the benefits of training to accrue to our muscles, tendons and bones. ” he said.

Click play to hear the full interview.

(Photo: iStock by Getty images.)

Gareth Parker
News
