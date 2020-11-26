A psychological look at ‘hoarding’ with Professor Jessica Grisham

Some health experts are concerned that ‘hoarding’ isn’t being treated as it should, as a recognised health condition. While the results of this extreme, emotional attachment to objects and things is obvious, with hoarders houses often becoming inundated with old possessions, the psychological machinations are not as well understood…

Professor Jessica Grishman is a psychologist and researcher at UNSW Sydney and is an expert on the matter and she shares her findings on Afternoons with Simon Beaumont