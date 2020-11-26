6PR
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

A psychological look at ‘hoarding’ with Professor Jessica Grisham

7 hours ago
Simon Beaumont
hoardingProfessor Jessica Grisham
Article image for A psychological look at ‘hoarding’ with Professor Jessica Grisham

Some health experts are concerned that ‘hoarding’ isn’t being treated as it should, as a recognised health condition. While the results of this extreme, emotional attachment to objects and things is obvious, with hoarders houses often becoming inundated with old possessions, the psychological machinations are not as well understood…

Professor Jessica Grishman is a psychologist and researcher at UNSW Sydney and is an expert on the matter and she shares her findings on Afternoons with Simon Beaumont

Simon Beaumont
Australia
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882