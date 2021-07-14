6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

133 882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

A Perth man’s unusual find in a storm puddle after wild weather

5 hours ago
Gareth Parker
Article image for A Perth man’s unusual find in a storm puddle after wild weather

Floodwaters in Perth caused by recent storms, have been swallowing motorists number plates.

Colin Ahearn’s number plate was ripped off when driving through a puddle outside the Attfield Tavern in Maddington on Friday.

Speaking with 6PR’s Gareth Parker he said a wave of water engulfed his four wheel drive when he drove through the puddle.

“It went on my bonnet, went over my roof, there was just this wave of water.”

 

When he arrived home he realised half of his number plate was missing.

Once the rain subsided he returned to the corner of Herbert and Attfield Street to look for his plates, and was shocked by what he found.

“I picked that up and then I’m looking around and thought wait a minute, there’s another one …. seven number plates later.”

He’s now trying to reunite the number plates with their owners.

Press PLAY to hear the story in full 

(Photo/Video: Colin Ahearn/ Facebook.)

Gareth Parker
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

133 882