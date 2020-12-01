A Perth man’s fight for a cure

A Perth man who was diagnosed with a deadly disease has shared his story with 6PR Breakfast in the hope of finding a cure.

Mark Seigel says after developing a bad cough he went to the doctor where he underwent a lung biopsy.

He was diagnosed with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, which is a disease that causes fibrosis of the lungs.

“Your breathing becomes extremely difficult to a point where you need oxygen therapy,” he said.

He’s hoping to create awareness about the disease in an effort to raise much needed funds for research.

“The worst thing is there is no cure, while there is research going on, it’s one of those things where more funding is required,” he said.

“If we can get some research funds, if not for me but people in the future, because you just do not ever want to experience anything like this.”

Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis has a life expectancy of three to five years.

“My wife is still planning for our retirement and she’s got this spreadsheet of things we are going to do in 10 or 15 years, and I have to keep reminding her that I’m not going to be here.”

Click play to hear the full interview

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images)