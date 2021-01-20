A new sober movement shaking up how Perth people socialise

A Perth woman is on a mission to create a sober movement across Perth.

Organiser of Perth Sober Socials, Sarah Rusbatch, has created a group where women can meet-up to socialise without alcohol.

Ms Rusbatch told 6PR’s Steve Mills the group meet on a monthly basis at various restaurants across Perth.

“There is definitely a movement of people who are looking to socialise without alcohol, but do it in a way where you are not ostracized.”

She said while alcohol free drinks are becoming popular in the UK, the movement hasn’t picked up here.

“I wanted to show people that there are options available to them outside of water,” she said.

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)