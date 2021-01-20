6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

A new sober movement shaking up how Perth people socialise

1 hour ago
Steve Mills
Article image for A new sober movement shaking up how Perth people socialise

A Perth woman is on a mission to create a sober movement across Perth.

Organiser of Perth Sober Socials, Sarah Rusbatch, has created a group where women can meet-up to socialise without alcohol.

Ms Rusbatch told 6PR’s Steve Mills the group meet on a monthly basis at various restaurants across Perth.

“There is definitely a movement of people who are looking to socialise without alcohol, but do it in a way where you are not ostracized.”

She said while alcohol free drinks are becoming popular in the UK, the movement hasn’t picked up here.

“I wanted to show people that there are options available to them outside of water,” she said.

Click play to hear the full interview. 

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.) 

Steve Mills
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882