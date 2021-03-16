‘A long winter ahead’ as Perth still left out in the cold

The WA tourism industry is calling for Perth to be added to the Federal Government’s discounted airfare scheme, following the addition of Darwin, Adelaide and Hobart to the list.

The federal government is offering 800,000 half-price airline tickets to certain destinations from April 1 as part of a mammoth tourism support scheme expected to cost more than $1 billion. So far Broome will be the only WA destination on offer.

Tourism Council WA says it’s necessary for Perth to be added in order to save tourism jobs and businesses as more than 5,000 tourism operators, staff and supporters have so far signed their online petition.

Speaking with Oliver Peterson, CEO Evan Hall said there’s a “lack of consumer confidence” in Perth due to our snap border closures.

“We are open to every state for the first time in a year.

“But Australians aren’t travelling because they are terribly afraid of being caught on the wrong side of the border should something happen.”

Mr Hall said we need a “national consistency” when it comes to borders to give tourists confidence to fly to Perth.

Tourists from other states are “desperately needed” to save WA’s tourism industry but now they are being lured away by discount flights according to Mr Hall.

“We will get less visitors than what we would have had, had these flights not being announced,” he said.

Once JobKeeper ends, Mr Hall fears many WA tourism businesses will have to close their doors.

“They’re on their knees.

“It just makes it so much harder at a time when we’re already struggling.”

