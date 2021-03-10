6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • ‘A load of rubbish’: Police..

‘A load of rubbish’: Police Commissioner slams new research on pill testing

3 hours ago
Gareth Parker
Article image for ‘A load of rubbish’: Police Commissioner slams new research on pill testing

WA’s top cop has ruled out pill testing in the state despite new research revealing it wouldn’t increase the use of drugs at music festivals.

The research by Edith Cowan University found pill-testing services at Western Australian music festivals would not change people’s intention to take ecstasy.

Police Commissioner Chris Dawson told 6PR’s Gareth Parker he thinks it’s “a load of rubbish”.

“We are not going to be doing any endorsement of drug quality testing for illegal drug dealing,” he said.

“Drugs are illegal for a reason, cause they kill people.”

The controversial measure was trialed after five Australians died from overdoses during the 2019 festival season, but was ultimately rejected by the state government.

The Police Commissioner said there is an “exacting science” to analyzing drugs and doesn’t believe pill testing will make festivals safer.

“I have discussed it will all of the Australasian Police Commissioners, we are all at one on this, as are all of our chemical scientists that do the analysis,” he said.

“You can’t pull one pill apart and have any certainty that that is going to be the exact same composition as any other pill.”

Click play to hear the full interview. 

Gareth Parker
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882