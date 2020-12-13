A guide to WA’s safest used cars

The State Government is encouraging people to use the newly released Used Car Safety Ratings Guide to choose their next vehicle.

The annual guide has star ratings for a range of used vehicles and is made up of data collected from over eight million police reported crashes across Australia and New Zealand.

Road Safety Minister Michelle Roberts says most cars can be bought for under $10,000.

“I’d urge people to look at these used car safety ratings and make an informed choice, especially if they are choosing a car for a young person,” she said.

“Often times young people and others can’t afford to buy a brand new car, and there are lots of great second hand cars available.”

A full list of used car safety ratings for 2020 can be found on the Road Safety Commission website.