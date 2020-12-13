6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

A guide to WA’s safest used cars

4 hours ago
6PR News
Article image for A guide to WA’s safest used cars

The State Government is encouraging people to use the newly released Used Car Safety Ratings Guide to choose their next vehicle.

The annual guide has star ratings for a range of used vehicles and is made up of data collected from over eight million police reported crashes across Australia and New Zealand.

Road Safety Minister Michelle Roberts says most cars can be bought for under $10,000.

“I’d urge people to look at these used car safety ratings and make an informed choice, especially if they are choosing a car for a young person,” she said.

“Often times young people and others can’t afford to buy a brand new car, and there are lots of great second hand cars available.”

A full list of used car safety ratings for 2020 can be found on the Road Safety Commission website.

 

6PR News
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882