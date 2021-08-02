A gold medal run to Christmas: the PM’s vaccine goal

The Prime Minister is resolutely standing by his belief that Australia can achieve a 70 per cent vaccination rate, by Christmas.

It comes, after National Cabinet agreed an 80 per cent quota would allow the country to reopen its borders to international travel.

Speaking with Oliver Peterson on Perth LIVE, Scott Morrison said his festive ambition is “very achievable”.

“But the only way we can really realise that, is if everyone turns up to the task,” he said.

“Just like our Olympians have shown us, we all turn up to the task and have a gold medal run to Christmas, then I think that’s absolutely achievable.

“The other thing that I want to ensure is that everybody we want sitting around that Christmas dinner table is there – and that we’re protecting people’s health.”

The Prime Minister said he and Premier Mark McGowan are still seeing eye-to-eye at the National Cabinet table, despite the WA leader’s declaration he’d still go his own way on lockdowns, after the 80 milestone is reached.

“At the end of the day, if there’s something terrible happening, well of course no Premier is going to say they’re going to stand by and let people get sick and get seriously ill,” Morrison said.

“But the facts are, when you’re dealing with a population right now, where one in five people are double-dose vaccinated, compared to four in five double-dose vaccinated, it’s a bit like the difference between standing outside a zero temperatures wearing your budgie smugglers, and standing outside wearing your Gore-Tex coat.”

