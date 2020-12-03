A favourite farewells Perth

It’s with mixed feelings Nine News anchor Louise Momber leaves the desk she loves. After being at the station for 13 years she will read her last bulletin at 4pm tomorrow.

Lou and the kids will be heading to Canberra to join her husband Rob Scott, who has been posted there as a political reporter.

She told Oliver Peterson she never thought she’d leave Nine.

“I’ve always lived in Perth, I’ve grown up in Perth and I’m proud of that.

“But when this opportunity came up for Rob, I just knew in my heart this was my time to try something different.”

Listen to the full interview:



