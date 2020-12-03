6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

A favourite farewells Perth

53 mins ago
Oliver Peterson
Nine News
Article image for A favourite farewells Perth

It’s with mixed feelings Nine News anchor Louise Momber leaves the desk she loves. After being at the station for 13 years she will read her last bulletin at 4pm tomorrow.

Lou and the kids will be heading to Canberra to join her husband Rob Scott, who has been posted there as a political reporter.

She told Oliver Peterson she never thought she’d leave Nine.

“I’ve always lived in Perth, I’ve grown up in Perth and I’m proud of that.

“But when this opportunity came up for Rob, I just knew in my heart this was my time to try something different.”

Listen to the full interview:

Oliver Peterson
LifestyleLocalNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882