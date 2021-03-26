6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘A blast from the past’: New playground inspired by suburban Perth icon

4 hours ago
Gareth Parker
Article image for ‘A blast from the past’: New playground inspired by suburban Perth icon

A new playground is set to transform the Bob Gordon Reserve in Bull Creek.

The design for the new playground strongly resembles the Burrendah Spaceship which used to stand on Leach Highway and Karel Avenue in the 70s.

The City of Melville said the new play area will include a “multigenerational and ability play space”.

Warren Duffy from the Lost Perth Facebook Group reminisced on the old structure with 6PR’s Gareth Parker this morning. 

Click play to hear more.

(Photo: City of Melville/ Facebook.) 

Gareth Parker
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882