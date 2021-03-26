‘A blast from the past’: New playground inspired by suburban Perth icon

A new playground is set to transform the Bob Gordon Reserve in Bull Creek.

The design for the new playground strongly resembles the Burrendah Spaceship which used to stand on Leach Highway and Karel Avenue in the 70s.

The City of Melville said the new play area will include a “multigenerational and ability play space”.

Warren Duffy from the Lost Perth Facebook Group reminisced on the old structure with 6PR’s Gareth Parker this morning.

(Photo: City of Melville/ Facebook.)