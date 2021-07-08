6PR’s tennis expert stranded in London

6PR’s expert tennis commentator Craig Gabriel has revealed he can’t find a flight home and will be stranded in London once Wimbledon finishes.

It comes as the Morrison Government slashed the cap on international arrivals to deal with recent surges of COVID-19.

Mr Gabriel slammed state Premiers including Mark McGowan and Annastacia Palaszczuk for their push to limit the number of international travellers returning to Australia.

“They do not understand what is going on, they have got no clue whatsoever,” he said.

“When they were in line for brains, they skipped that line because as far as I’m concerned there’s sand in their head.”

At the earliest, Mr Gabriel is able to return to Australia on 1 September, putting him $38,000 out of pocket.

“This all happened overnight. I can’t get into any Australian gateway at the moment,” he said.

