6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

133 882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • 6PR’s tennis expert stranded..

6PR’s tennis expert stranded in London

7 hours ago
Mark Gibson
Article image for 6PR’s tennis expert stranded in London

6PR’s expert tennis commentator Craig Gabriel has revealed he can’t find a flight home and will be stranded in London once Wimbledon finishes.

It comes as the Morrison Government slashed the cap on international arrivals to deal with recent surges of COVID-19.

Mr Gabriel slammed state Premiers including Mark McGowan and Annastacia Palaszczuk for their push to limit the number of international travellers returning to Australia.

“They do not understand what is going on, they have got no clue whatsoever,” he said.

“When they were in line for brains, they skipped that line because as far as I’m concerned there’s sand in their head.”

At the earliest, Mr Gabriel is able to return to Australia on 1 September, putting him $38,000 out of pocket.

“This all happened overnight. I can’t get into any Australian gateway at the moment,” he said.

Press PLAY to hear Craig Gabriel’s experience

Mark Gibson
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

133 882