6PR UK correspondent tests positive to COVID-19

6PR’s UK correspondent Enda Brady has tested positive to COVID-19.

It comes as more than 16,700 new cases of the virus were recorded in the country on Thursday.

Speaking with 6PR’s Gareth Parker Brady said he feels seriously ill.

“I woke up this morning, I couldn’t breathe, my body felt like it was on fire and my limbs were very achy,” he said.

“I have lost all sense of taste and smell.

“For anyone who thinks this isn’t a really horrible illness, it is!”

