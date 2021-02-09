6PR staff rally after a surprising yet devastating loss

It was an emotional day in the 6PR office this morning, as our beloved vending machine was taken away.

Millsy – a regular vending machine snacker – held back tears when he described the loss on air this afternoon.

“It’s gone … I don’t know how to handle it, where do I go now,” he said.

“To the person who owns the vending machine, can I just remind you that I put your children through school for the last 16 years.”

But the team from Perth Live have come up with a solution to feed the hungry workers in the 6PR office.

They have officially opened the “Perth Live Pleb Snack Shop” – and a wheelbarrow full of snacks now stands where the vending machine once was.

In a statement PLPSS co-founders Oliver Peterson and Nick Alviani said, “this is Aussie ingenuity to the rescue and a historic day for 6PR”.

Prices at the PLPSS are open to negotiation.

Click play to hear the hilarious story on Millsy at Midday.