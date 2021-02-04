6PR
6PR reporter reveals shock at bushfire devastation

6 hours ago
Oliver Peterson
Bushfirebushfire crisis
Article image for 6PR reporter reveals shock at bushfire devastation

6PR Nine News reporter Jake Battrick has toured the bushfire affected area in Wooroloo saying it is “like standing in a black and white film.”

Speaking with Oliver Peterson, Battrick said the only colour he can see is the “blue sky.”

“It’s an absolutely terrifying sight to see what the flames would have been doing coming up the hill towards the property.”

The out-of-control fire continues rage in Perth’s east with another fire igniting north of Bullsbrook taking crews away from the main fire. There has been 81 homes lost with investigators saying that figure likely won’t increase.

DFES says the main concern now is the strong winds expected over the next 24-hours. However the wind direction will remain east-south-easterly, which will help fire crews prevent unexpected outbreaks.

Western Power estimate it will take about four weeks to restore power to the bushfire affected area.

To donate to people affected by the fires you can find a list of support organisations here.

As the situation is changing constantly, people are advised to visit the Emergency WA website or call 13 DFES (13 33 37) for the latest information.

Click PLAY to listen:

Oliver Peterson
LocalNewsWA
