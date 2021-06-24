6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

133 882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • 6PR presenter caught up in ‘..

6PR presenter caught up in ‘romance scam’

4 hours ago
Oliver Peterson
Article image for 6PR presenter caught up in ‘romance scam’

Photos of Oliver Peterson were used on a fake Facebook profile which contacted unsuspecting accounts, in what is known as a “romance scam.”

All efforts to have the fake account removed were ignored by the social media giant.

Social expert, Ming Johanson, says these events are more common than most people think.

“I would love to say that I don’t hear this very often, but I do,” she said. “Probably at least once a week.”

Listen below to hear the full situation and how Ming Johanson explains the problem. 

Oliver Peterson
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

133 882