6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

133 882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • 6PR newsreader’s property destroyed..

6PR newsreader’s property destroyed by fire

5 hours ago
Steve Mills
Article image for 6PR newsreader’s property destroyed by fire

6PR newsreader Philippa Meagher has described the moment she found out a property she owns had been destroyed by fire.

Speaking with Millsy at Midday she said she was on her way to work this morning when she received the call.

“I looked at my phone and there were five messages on it, and it was from our agency that looks after the property.”

She said emergency services were called to the Croft Street property at about 10am.

“We had one tenant in there and he was asleep,” Meagher said.

“Luckily police had been driving down the road and they saw the roof on fire, and woke him up, got him out and called the fire brigade.”

The cause of the fire was accidental and the tenant managed to escape without injury.

Press PLAY to hear the full story 

Steve Mills
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

133 882