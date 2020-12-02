6PR and Nine News clean up at WA Football Media Awards

6PR and Nine News have been recognised for their excellence at this year’s WA Football Media Awards.

The Dick Buchanan award for best news story was awarded to 6PR’s Kim Hagdorn for his coverage of Elliot Yeo’s injury.

Hagdorn was first to break the news that Eagles midfielder Elliot Yeo had suffered a serious groin injury and wouldn’t play for the rest of the season.

There is still uncertainty around when Elliot Yeo will return.

6PR’s Karl Langdon was awarded the Tim Flynn award for best commentator.

Langdon called at least one match every round this season, including three finals, as well as every single game during the period of matches at Optus Stadium.

Nine News sports reporter Paddy Sweeney, who played host for the evening, won the WA Football Commission umpiring award for his profile on WA umpire Dean Margetts.

Meanwhile Nine’s Joshua Dawe won the emerging media talent award for his outstanding coverage at the Gold Coast hub, and Nine News cameraman David Holder took home the award for best camera work on Elliot Yeo’s injury.