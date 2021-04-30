58% of WA businesses supported latest Covid lockdown

A survey conducted by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry WA has shown that 58% of WA businesses supported the most recent Perth Covid lockdown.

Chief Economist Aaron Morey joined 6PR’s Oliver Peterson to discuss the survey and give his thoughts on the state government’s $2000 subsidy grant.

Morey says the Chamber of Commerce and Industry was pushing for a tiered grant system but is happy the government is offering some compensation.

“Moderately impacted businesses would receive a $3000 grant and more heavily impacted business up to $5000”

“Look we appreciate that from the state government. They’ve come a login way from the February lockdown”

