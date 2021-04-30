6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • 58% of WA businesses supported latest..

58% of WA businesses supported latest Covid lockdown

6 hours ago
Oliver Peterson
Oliver Peterson - 6pr

A survey conducted by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry WA has shown that 58% of WA businesses supported the most recent Perth Covid lockdown.

Chief Economist Aaron Morey joined 6PR’s Oliver Peterson to discuss the survey and give his thoughts on the state government’s $2000 subsidy grant.

Morey says the Chamber of Commerce and Industry was pushing for a tiered grant system but is happy the government is offering some compensation.

“Moderately impacted businesses would receive a $3000 grant and more heavily impacted business up to $5000”

“Look we appreciate that from the state government. They’ve come a login way from the February lockdown”

Listen to the full chat below:

Oliver Peterson
BusinessEmploymentNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882