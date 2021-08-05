6PR
5,000 interstate workers to tackle WA skills shortage

4 hours ago
Oliver Peterson
Article image for 5,000 interstate workers to tackle WA skills shortage

An action plan to support Western Australia’s skills shortage has been announced after the Skills Summit last Friday.

The plan includes moving forward 100 places for adult apprentices and attracting up to 5,000 onshore skilled migrants from interstate to WA.

Education and Training Minister Sue Ellery told Perth LIVE’s Oliver Peterson there is no set number on the amount of jobs that can be offered to skilled workers.

“We know that there are different are different challenges in different industries,” she said. “It’s not just the skills associated with trade, but also non-qualification positions as well.”

Minister Ellery admitted there are challenges across the board, and last Friday’s summit was a start to fixing the problems.

“This is part of the solution and we’ll keep working with industry to generate more solutions as well.”

The Skills Summit included representatives from Master Builders WA, the Chamber of Minerals and Energy WA, and the Housing Industry Association WA.

134 occupations have been added to WA’s skilled migration occupation list.

Press PLAY to hear the full interview. 

Oliver Peterson
News
