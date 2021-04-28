25 YEARS ON | John Howard reflects on Port Arthur massacre

Former prime minister John Howard has reflected on the historic decision to overhaul Australia’s gun laws, 25 years on from the Port Arthur massacre.

35 people were killed when a gunman opened fire in Port Arthur in 1996.

Former prime minister John Howard told 6PR’s Steve Mills he knew he had to act.

“It was something that nobody, no government, no nation could have prepared for, but fortunately we found the will as a country to do something about it,” he said.

“There was a greater public good at stake.”

(Photo: Robert Cianflone/Hanna Lassen/ Getty.)