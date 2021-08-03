2021 Census: Your questions answered

Every five years, the Australian Bureau of Statistics collect data from every Australian household to get a picture of the nation as a whole.

The Census of Population and Housing 2021 falls on August 10 and everyone is required to fill out a census form detailing information, including where we live, what our households look like, how much we earn or if we have any religious beliefs.

Census spokesperson Andrew Henderson joined Liam Bartlett on Tuesday to answer some of our listeners questions about this year’s Census.

Press PLAY to hear more about census

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)