6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • $1.7billion set aside to slash..

$1.7billion set aside to slash childcare costs

2 hours ago
Oliver Peterson
Article image for $1.7billion set aside to slash childcare costs

The Federal government will set aside $1.7billion in next week’s budget to help slash the cost of childcare.

Families will be able to receive subsidies of up to 95 per cent if they have more than one child in care in a plan to help parents work extra days.

Although opposition leader Anthony Albanese argues the government’s plan is not generous enough the government says the policy is well targeted and affordable.

Federal Minister for Education and Youth Alan Tudge joined 6PR’s Perth Live program to tell Oliver Peterson the package is carefully designed to encourage people to work extra days.

When asked by Oliver Peterson why it won’t come into effect until July 2022, Mr Tudge said they’re taking a conservative approach.

“That’s the safest time to implement it from, purely to enable the tech to be put in place. If we can start it earlier we will.”

Listen to the full chat below:

Oliver Peterson
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882