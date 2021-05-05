$1.2 billion to be injected into a ‘digital economy strategy’

Next week’s federal budget will include a $1.2 billion injection into new technology and innovations.

The federal government is preparing to unveil the latest round of investments as part of the “digital economy strategy”.

Federal Digital Economy Minister, Jane Hume, told 6PR’s Gareth Parker the funding will create jobs.

“The digital economy strategy which we are launching today, is all about harnessing and embracing new digital technology,” she said.

“To improve standards of living, to create jobs, and also to make access to government services much, much easier.

“There are some exciting investments in things like artificial intelligence, which is the real technology of the future.”

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)