Contact us (AIM App)

The below contact details are for general, newsroom and sales enquiries.

If you wish to contact a show or presenter, please head to the Contact a Program section of the app. If you are having difficulty with the app, head to the Help and Support section of the app.

Open Line and Talkback:

(08) 922 11 882

SMS Line:

0487 999 882

Reception:

(08) 9220 1400 – open 9:00am to 3:00pm Monday – Friday

6PR Studio & Postal Address:

Level 1, 169 Hay Street

East Perth WA 6004

Nine Radio

Phone:

(02) 9134 0000

Head Office Address:

Radio 2GB, Level G, Building C, 33-35 Saunders St

Pyrmont NSW 2009, Australia

Postal Address:

GPO Box 4290, Sydney NSW 2001, Australia

Complaints:

Fill out the form on our website if you’d like to make a complaint.