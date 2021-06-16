Contact us (AIM App)
The below contact details are for general, newsroom and sales enquiries.
If you wish to contact a show or presenter, please head to the Contact a Program section of the app. If you are having difficulty with the app, head to the Help and Support section of the app.
Open Line and Talkback:
(08) 922 11 882
SMS Line:
0487 999 882
Reception:
(08) 9220 1400 – open 9:00am to 3:00pm Monday – Friday
6PR Studio & Postal Address:
Level 1, 169 Hay Street
East Perth WA 6004
Nine Radio
Phone:
(02) 9134 0000
Head Office Address:
Radio 2GB, Level G, Building C, 33-35 Saunders St
Pyrmont NSW 2009, Australia
Postal Address:
GPO Box 4290, Sydney NSW 2001, Australia
Complaints:
Fill out the form on our website if you’d like to make a complaint.