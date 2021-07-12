The police promotion that’s left Josh Warneke’s family ‘floored’

Two police officers who played key roles in the wrongful conviction of a Kimberley man will be promoted, before the launch of a coronial inquest into the death.

Josh Warneke was found dead on the side of a Broome highway by a taxi driver in 2010.

Gene Gibson was awarded $1.3 million in compensation after spending almost five years in jail over the wrongful conviction of his death.

Mr Warneke’s mother Ingrid Bishop said she can’t believe the two officers are being rewarded, before their actions have been fully investigated.

“I’m absolutely floored, quite frankly by the news,” she told Liam Bartlett.

“What they did and did not say during those key moments of the court proceedings, and if they had spoken up that would have had a profound impact on Gene Gibson and the outcome of the investigation.

“It’s a devastating hit for us.”

Mr Warneke’s death remains unsolved.

