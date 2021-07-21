6PR
Police search for two men after alleged sexual assault in Scarborough

5 hours ago
6PR News
Detectives have released CCTV they think could assist them with an ongoing sexual assault investigation in Scarborough.

Police say a woman in her 20s was sexually assaulted by two men in a disabled toilet across the road from The Lookout bar on March 14.

It’s alleged the men had befriended the woman earlier in the evening.

Police believe the men pictured in the video can assist them with their inquiries.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report the information online at crimestopperswa.com.au

Press PLAY to watch the CCTV

(Photo: WA Police.)

 

 

