6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

LISTEN LIVE | Prince Philip’s funeral broadcast from the UK

12 mins ago
LIVE COVERAGE
Article image for LISTEN LIVE | Prince Philip’s funeral broadcast from the UK

Join us for the funeral of HRH Prince Philip, broadcast live from the United Kingdom on Saturday night. 

Clinton Maynard will host a special broadcast in the lead-up to Prince Philip’s funeral, beginning at:

  • 9pm in Perth
  • 10pm in Brisbane and Sydney
  • 11pm in Melbourne

Live coverage of the funeral will commence from midnight AEST and 10pm AWST.

To hear the coverage live, click LISTEN above on desktop or mobile, or press PLAY below on the app. 

Image: Matt Dunham – WPA Pool / Getty Images
LIVE COVERAGE
NewsWorld
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882